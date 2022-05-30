Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $10.99 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

