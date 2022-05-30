Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $8.51 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,797 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after buying an additional 914,407 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 715,020 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $457,908. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

