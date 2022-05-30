Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.65 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

