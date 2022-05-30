Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

