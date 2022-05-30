Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 929 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.50% of SLR Investment worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

