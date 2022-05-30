Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFCSF. National Bank Financial lowered Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

