Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

