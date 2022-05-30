Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $124,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

MLCO stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.