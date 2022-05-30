Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0425 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $48.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00201168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001230 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00311063 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

