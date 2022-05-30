MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $25.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About MeridianLink (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
