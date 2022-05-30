Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

