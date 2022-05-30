Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About Metallis Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallis Resources (MTLFF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.