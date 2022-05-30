Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $23.05 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00005190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $23.05 million and approximately $31,788.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $790.61 or 0.02490970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00412939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00033283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,136,036 coins and its circulating supply is 13,991,462 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.