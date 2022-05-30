MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter.

MFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,172. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.04%.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.