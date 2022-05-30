MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.