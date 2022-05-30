Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Atreides Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 757,865 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 4.3% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $136,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.32. 783,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,836,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

