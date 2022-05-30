MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $219.39. 85,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,115. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

