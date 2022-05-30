MileVerse Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. MileVerse has a market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $781.16 or 0.02468513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00414373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008187 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,074,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

