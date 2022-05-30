Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Down 62.2% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $48,723.09 and $4,198.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00008680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $781.16 or 0.02468513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00414373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

