Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

