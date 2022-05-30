Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

