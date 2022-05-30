Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $156.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.