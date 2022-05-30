Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $365.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.