Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

