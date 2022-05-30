Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,908. Modiv has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $192,444.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

