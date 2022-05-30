Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 47.4% in May

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kempen & Co downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

MOLN opened at $7.71 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

