Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,721.0 days.

Shares of Molten Ventures stock remained flat at $$8.25 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.