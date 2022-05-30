Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

