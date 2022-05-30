MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.15% of MSA Safety worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MSA Safety by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after buying an additional 118,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.32. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $172.31.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

