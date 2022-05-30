Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Hits $7,609.38

Multiplier (BMXX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7,609.38 and approximately $394.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

