Murchinson Ltd. Acquires Shares of 188,680 Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onion Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

OG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Onion Global Limited has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

