Murchinson Ltd. Invests $1.74 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,388,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,854. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.