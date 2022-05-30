Murchinson Ltd. Invests $7.76 Million in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 765,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Benessere Capital Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.05% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BENE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BENE remained flat at $$10.29 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,836. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
