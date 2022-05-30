Murchinson Ltd. Purchases New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,085,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,878,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 23.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 169,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

