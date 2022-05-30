Murchinson Ltd. Purchases New Shares in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 4.55% of SPK Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the third quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter worth $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPK remained flat at $$9.99 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. SPK Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

