Murchinson Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Murchinson Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Panbela Therapeutics worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBLA. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.56 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,219. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

