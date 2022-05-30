Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

