Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Navigator stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

