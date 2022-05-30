Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $4.69 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $16,294.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013095 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,203,940 coins and its circulating supply is 19,066,903 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars.

