Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

