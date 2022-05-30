NerveNetwork (NVT) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $111,524.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007323 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006161 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

