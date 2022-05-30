Neutrino Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

