NewYorkCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $390.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00217742 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001543 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006021 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

