NextDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,036.17 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $950,036.17 and approximately $188,573.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,355,424,293 coins and its circulating supply is 2,315,192,184 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

