NFTify Reaches Market Cap of $269,929.56 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $269,929.56 and approximately $8,057.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 275.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.24 or 0.62669988 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00476950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00033625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008507 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

