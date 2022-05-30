Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NPSCY stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $17.35. 17,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.63.
