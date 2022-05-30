Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NPSCY stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $17.35. 17,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.63.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

