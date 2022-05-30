Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBTC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.16. 7,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

