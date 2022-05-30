Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Up 44.9% in May

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

