Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.