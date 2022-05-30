NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading Up 47.2%

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) were up 47.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 9,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 4,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)
