Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $124,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after buying an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,909,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 527,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,503,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

